Louise Redknapp Poses In A Bra & Blazer Ahead Of Jewelry Collaboration Launch

British singer Louise Redknapp, who rose to fame in the 1990s girl group Eternal, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The 45-year-old has ventured into the world of fashion and loves to show off her outfits via the social media platform.

Redknapp stunned in a black bra that displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with what appeared to be matching hot pants and wore sheer tights underneath. The “Arms Around The World” hitmaker, who is now a solo artist, covered herself up in a black blazer that was decorated with gold buttons at the bottom of the sleeves. Redknapp completed the ensemble with heels of the same color that featured Yves Saint Laurent’s signature logo as the heel. She styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and kept her nails short for the occasion. Redknapp accessorized with a couple of necklaces, earrings, and an ankle bracelet.

In the first shot, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was captured sitting on top of a long gray cupboard. She raised her left leg to her right upper thigh and held onto the heel of her shoe. Redknapp looked directly at the camera lens with a strong expression while leaning forward slightly. In the next slide, she was snapped in the same position looking down.

For her caption, she informed fans that she was launching a collaboration with jewelry brand Roxanne First. Redknapp also tagged her own fashion and lifestyle account, Lou Loves By Louise Redknapp, which she updates regularly with content.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 10,500 likes and over 290 comments, proving to be very popular with her 700,000 followers.

“You become more beautiful with every passing day Louise,” one user wrote.

“Still one of the most beautiful women in the world,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my entire life.. come on its insane… One person can’t be that beautiful…it’s impossible… I CAN’T BELIEVE IT. I am just sat here now in utter disbelief. Beauty like that is IMPOSSIBLE,” remarked a third fan.

“You look very hot in that black outfit. You got a very nice pair of legs,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Redknapp. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed an eye-catching long-sleeved top that had a white and pink graphic print all over paired with tiny black shorts and leather heels.