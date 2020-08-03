Dolly Castro Teases Busty Cleavage & Curvy Legs In Two-Piece Outfit

Instagram model Dolly Castro took to the social media platform on Sunday, August 2, to post a new photo-set from her vacation in Riviera Maya, which she tagged using the geolocation feature of the app.

In the photos, Dolly appeared dressed up for a night on the town in a two-piece green satin outfit. The top featured long, baggy sleeves with closed cuffs that created a poof effect around the wrists. The material left a huge gap at the model’s chest, showing off her ample cleavage and the top of her rib cage. The top crossed underneath her chest in a twist design.

Dolly wore a skirt on her lower half that featured a slit up one side and billowed out behind her at calf level. Viewers got an eyeful of a curvy leg peeking through the slit of the skirt. The eye was also drawn to a strip of toned tummy around Dolly’s narrow waist. To complete the look, she chose a pair of pointed pink heels with clear straps tied around the ankle.

The model was generous with the accessories, letting a black Chanel purse on a gold chain hang from one hand. She also flaunted a pair of matching Chanel earrings and a clunky, gold necklace. Her long, dark tresses were left loose and flowing down her back.

In both photos, Dolly posed on a wooden walkway that surrounded a building and overlooked the beach. In the first snap, she leaned against the building with her outer hip popped to the side and her inner leg bent in front to show off more skin. She rested one arm on the banister of the walkway and looked off toward a distant point with a huge smile on her face. In the second snap, Dolly maintained the position but turned her head to smile directly at the photographer.

In the caption of the post, Dolly wrote that she was wearing her dinner date outfit in paradise, adding a white heart emoji for emphasis. The photo-set earned nearly 90,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments within the first 12 hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of the Instagram sensation’s six million followers gushed over her beauty and clothes in their comments.

“This is absolutely stunningly gorgeous. That color,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow this set got me, breathtaking. Soooo stunning,” another follower commented.

“Yasss!! Love this outfit! Effortless beauty!!” yet one more fan chimed in.