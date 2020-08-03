‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan Celebrates Arrival Of His Baby Boy, Bear Maxwell, With Amazing Backyard Mural

The actor turned a drab fence into a colorful baby announcement.

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan paid tribute to his newborn baby boy in a unique way. Days after the Emmy-nominated actor welcomed his first child, Bear Maxwell, with his wife Rachel Sullivan, he gave fans a sneak peek at a colorful mural constructed in the family’s backyard in honor of their new arrival.

In a series of photos shared to his Instagram page, Sullivan showed off the transformation of a previously plain gray fence in his yard. The 40-year-old This is Us star posed with an artist friend in front of his newly painted fence mural, which features bursts of bright colors and a huge image of a white polar bear in the middle. Photos included a look at the early, sketching stages of the project as well as shots of the finished product with the family’s dogs, Harrison and Sally Sullivan, posing in front of it.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Sullivan revealed that he wanted to add some “joy” to the drab fence in his yard, so he hired pal Tyler Ramsey and artist ArToon to take on the challenge. The This Is Us star said the amazing blast of color celebrates the arrival of little Bear Maxwell, and that every time he and his wife look at it their “hearts come alive.”

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to the one-of-a-kind artwork that is now on display in the Sullivan backyard.

“This is so special and rad!” wrote Sullivan’s This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz.

“Oh my gosh this is AMAAAAZING!! Absolutely outstanding! Congrats on your new bundle of joy!” another fan wrote.

Others joked about the over-the-top backyard baby “announcement.”

“So cool!!!!! I think my kids got a balloon,” one follower wrote.

“This is amazing! Poor second kid though,” another added.

Sullivan and his wife welcomed their first child on July 28, six months after announcing the pregnancy to fans. As for the baby’s unique name — and subsequent mural topic — the actor revealed that while Rachel was pregnant she would have a recurring dream in which she was “visited by this polar bear.”

“And she doesn’t really have recurring dreams a lot,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight.“It turns out that the bear is a symbol of awakening joy, and when we were thinking of names, it just came to her one day… There were no other options.”