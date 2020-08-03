Melissa Gorga, 41, Lies Back In A Nude Bikini On A Glitter Floatie With Her Sister

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star defied her age while playing in the ocean with her big sister.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga put her ripped body on show over the weekend as she celebrated the birthday of her older sister Kim Pirrella. The reality star wowed in a series of photos and videos posted to her Instagram account on August 2 as they splashed around in the water together and relaxed on inflatables.

The first snap showed Melissa in a nude bikini as she lied back on a clear rubber ring that was filled with gold glitter. The TV personality looked years younger than her actual age of 41 as she stretched her toned left leg out in front of her and bent her right.

She closed her eyes and tilted her head up while she held on to either side of her navy baseball cap with both hands.

The mom of three — who recently showed off her “smooth” bikini zone in another sizzling snap shared online — flashed her insane abs in her two-piece, which was a nude number that flashed plenty of skin. The top plunged low at the chest to show off her décolletage with thin straps over both of her shoulders.

She kept things matching on her bottom half with briefs in the same color, which almost perfectly matched her tanned skin tone. The bottoms sat pretty low on her hips, and pulled up to just underneath her navel.

As for Melissa’s sister, who’s made a number of cameo appearances on RHONJ over the years, she enjoyed her sunny birthday in a one-piece as she relaxed alongside her sibling on a white unicorn floatie.

In the second snap, the twosome shared big laughs as they stretched their arms out.

Melissa also included two videos in her upload. The first showed the family playing around on a long, flat mat floatie while out on what appeared to be the ocean. The gang was surrounded by boats as they played around by a wooden deck.

In the second clip, the sisters took a tumble into the water when they attempted to stand up on the mat while a jet ski rushed by that appeared to be ridden by her husband, Joe Gorga.

In the caption, Melissa sweetly called her sibling “the life of the party!” in her special birthday message.

Fans clearly loved seeing the reality star, who’s sister-in-law to Teresa Giudice, having some fun in the sun with her family.

“How fun and what blessing u all have in each other,” one person commented.

“Looks like a blast!!” another comment read.

The latest social media upload came shortly after Melissa wowed her followers last week with a shot of her by the Jersey Shore in a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes that gave fans a look at her tanned legs as she enjoyed a canned cocktail.