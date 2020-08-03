Madison Woolley Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Swimsuit

Madison Woolley took to her Instagram page on Monday, August 3, to share a racy update that highlighted her enviable curves. The new post showed the Australian model flaunting her pert booty in a skimpy thong swimsuit.

The 22-year-old rocked a white one-piece. The front of the swimwear wasn’t so visible in the shot due to the position. The back of the garment had high leg cuts that from the view, which exposed a lot of skin from her waist down to her hips. It also made her lean legs seem longer. There were cut-outs along her toned midsection that displayed a glimpse of her underboob and flat tummy. The color of the piece complimented her tanned skin.

In the first photo, Madison sported her sexy attire outdoors. She stood in front of the swimming pool and posed sideways with her left foot forward, raising her heel. The angle showcased her backside to the camera, allowing viewers to gaze at her round derriere. She positioned her hands in front of her midriff and looked over her shoulder. She glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The second snapshot showed the stunner in a similar stance. She placed both of her hands to the back of her head, which caused her arms to block most of her face from being seen in the shot. The views behind her indicated that the place was situated on a roof deck. According to the geotag, she was in Sydney, Australia.

Madison wore minimal jewelry, including a watch and a wide-brimmed straw hat that provided shade for her face and down to her upper shoulders. The model left her blond locks untied and styled in sleek, straight strands.

Madison wrote a single word in the caption. Many of her avid admirers loved the brand-new share. In less than a day of being published on the popular social media site, the picture gained more than 6,200 likes and over 60 comments. Online supporters took to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages. Most of them wrote compliments about her body, especially her perky posterior. Some followers weren’t that confident with words. Instead, they chimed in with a series emoji.

“Hello Maddie, all your photos are so beautiful. You are so gorgeous and sexy!” one of her fans wrote, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Is it still hot in Australia? Your snaps are stunning! How you maintain that body is insane,” another admirer commented.

“Stop it. You are way too hot. I can’t handle,” a third follower added.