Leigh-Anne Pinnock Looks Breathtaking In Orange Dress During Golden Hour

Leigh-Anne Pinnock — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself in a designer gown.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in an orange dress that featured thin straps and fell to the floor. The garment covered her footwear and was relatively low-cut, which helped display her decolletage. Pinnock styled her dark curly hair down and accessorized with large hoop earrings, bracelets, and a necklace.

The 28-year-old treated followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pinnock posed in front of a white staircase outdoors. The sky in the background was very dreamy and a beautiful blend of blue and yellow. She placed both hands on her hips and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. Pinnock made everything look effortless and was surrounded by stunning architecture.

In the next slide, she was snapped from a higher angle. Pinnock was captured walking up the stairs with the sea in the background. The X Factor winner raised one hand and looked up in the direction of the camera. To the side, you could see her shadow on the wall from where the sun was shining.

In the third and final frame, Pinnock was photographed from at the end of the staircase from a different angle. She placed one hand to her head and looked over to her right, displaying her side profile. Pinnock rested her other arm beside her and managed to be captured in front of a breathtaking sunset.

In the tags, she credited designer Jacquemus for the dress.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 321,000 likes and over 3,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

“Make way for the GODDESS,” one user wrote.

“It’s more golden when you’re there,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“YOU ARE A NEW PRINCESS OF DISNEY,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Ermmm excuse me how are you this gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

In June, Pinnock also took to social media to reveal that she took part in the Black Lives Matter protest in London, U.K. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “No More Sad Songs” chart-topper wore a black garment and covered herself from the mouth down with a black bandana. She took part in the huge protest holding a sign that read “You think you’re tired of hearing about racism. Imagine how you would feel experiencing it.”