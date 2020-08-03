Nicola Peltz Sizzles In A Lacy Ensemble In New Pic Snapped By Fiancé Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz seems to be rocking a post-engagement glow all thanks to fiancé Brooklyn Beckham. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a saucy snap of herself that showed off her natural beauty while wearing a lacy black number.

The gorgeous actress could be seen posing up a storm in what appeared to be a loose-fitting lace black slip-on dress. Despite the revealing nature of the outfit, it still left a lot to the imagination and showed off Nicola’s stunning legs. The dress featured flowing edges that gently grazed her upper thighs.

Nicola placed one hand on what appeared to be a white beam, as she showed off a simple diamond bracelet that could be seen on her wrist. The blond-beauty wore her hair down, which framed her gorgeous makeup-free face.

Her black ensemble gave a pop of color to the mostly white backdrop, which featured a flower-like sculpture adorned with a straw hat, along with plenty of natural light that filtered into the space. In the image, the 25-year-old positioned herself at a slight angle and gave her best sultry stare as she looked directly at the camera.

There was no question as to who took the stunning picture, as the photographer was none other than Brooklyn Beckham, who was tagged in the snap. The actress also referred to him in her caption.

“My fiancé is so talented,” she shared with a star emoji.

The image seemed to be a hit among her fans. Thousands decided to show their love by hitting the like button, including her future mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. The comments section was flooded with Instagram users complimenting the star’s beauty.

“You are very radiant,” one Instagrammer wrote.

“You’re literally perfect,” gushed a second follower.

“A lucky fiance,” a third exclaimed.

While many users couldn’t help but fawn over Nicola, others raved about the “talented” photographer.

“What a talented fiance,” one user wrote.

“He’s so talented because you’re so beautiful,” declared another social media user.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicola and Brooklyn had recently announced their engagement in a series of stunning snaps shared on the budding photographer’s Instagram page.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair have started discussing their wedding plans. Sources close to the couple have stated that it will be a Jewish ceremony since Nicola was raised to “uphold traditional Jewish values.” No word on whether the couple has set a date for their impending nuptials, but they will reportedly spend millions on two lavish ceremonies.