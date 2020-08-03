Rita Ora Bares All & Poses Completely Topless While Sunbathing For Latest Instagram Upload

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with a number of revealing new photos of herself. The celebrity is comfortable in her body and didn’t disappoint her followers with her most recent post.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” chart-topper bared all and went completely topless for the occasion. Ora didn’t opt for any pants either and displayed her legs. She styled her look with numerous bracelets and accessorized her chest with many necklaces. Ora rocked short acrylic nails that featured a different pattern on each nail. She sported her short wavy shoulder-length blond hair down in a wet style and showed off the numerous tattoos on her hands and arms. According to Steal Her Style, Ora is a fan of body art and has nine tattoos inked all over.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped in front of a clear blue sky and a number of tall green trees. Ora was photographed sitting down with one leg raised, covering her left breast. She rested one arm on her knee and looked slightly over to her right with an open-mouth expression.

In the next two slides, Ora was captured much closer-up. In both pics, she placed her fingers in her mouth and stared directly at the camera lens with a soft look.

In the third and final frame, Ora was caught from a lower angle covered both her breasts with her hands.

For her caption, she expressed that she was spending time in the sun but questioned fans on if they ever get bored when sunbathing.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 713,000 likes and over 5,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16.1 million followers.

“Glowing without even trying,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” another person shared.

“You look so adorable! I love u and I’m extremely happy ur having a great time,” remarked a third fan.

“Hey, you look incredible,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, Ora was photographed enjoying the warm weather on a white boat in Ibiza for a series of Instagram pics. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a skimpy pink bandeau bikini top paired with matching bottoms. Ora went barefoot and wore her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down with a middle part. She accessorized with numerous necklaces, rings, bracelets, and a pink hair tie on her wrist.