Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Ripped Body As She Poses For Whimsical Pool Pic With Her Daughter

The mom of three looked fit and fabulous as she posed with her mermaid daughter.

Jessica Simpson looked healthy and superfit in a pool pic she posted over the weekend. The singer and fashion designer, who turned 40 last month, wowed fans as she posed with her daughter, Maxwell Drew, in the pool at the family’s California mansion.

In the photo shared to her Instagram page, Jessica wore oversized sunglasses and had her hair pulled into a bun as she held Maxie, 8, while standing in the glistening water. Only the top straps to the Open Book author’s swimsuit could be seen in the snap, but her ripped arms — the result of intense workouts that helped her lose 100 pounds last year following the birth of her third child — were in full view.

Jessica’s incredibly toned upper body wasn’t the only surprise in the picture. The star’s 8-year-old lookalike daughter wore a blue and green mermaid-themed suit compete with a massive tail which could be seen as Jessica held her under her legs. Maxie was all smiles as she rested her head on her famous mama’s shoulders for the magical photo op.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, the mom of three jokingly called her eldest child a “Maximaid.”

Jessica did not tag the maker of the sunglasses or the mermaid suit, but in comments to the photo, plenty of her followers asked for information on both. Others raved about how fabulous the busy mom and entrepreneur looks one year after giving birth to baby Birdie Mae.

“You look amazing & happy,” one fan wrote.

“Your arms tho!!!” another added.

“Beauties! Also – nice arms, mama!” a third fan chimed in.

“Life is looking amazing on you, Jessica,” another wrote.

Others complimented Jessica’s collarbones with fire emoji, and one fan called the star a “Beauty of the Sea.” Other followers asked Jessica for the diet and workout plan that got her in such great shape.

As for that sea maiden twist to the pool pic, it’s a theme close to the famous family’s heart. Jessica performed the song “Part of Your World” for the soundtrack to the Disney animated movie The Little Mermaid.

And this isn’t the first time her little girl has sported such a look. In 2017 when Maxwell turned five, she wore a glittery tail and seashell top for an under-the-sea inspired bash, according to People. Birthday mom Jess showed off her fit body in a form-fitting white halter dress paired with mermaid-themed sunglasses. In the caption to an Instagram snap from the day, Jessica wrote that her daughter “makes everyone’s life mermaid magical.”