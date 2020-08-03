Demi Lovato Looks Incredible As She Heads Out For Date Night With Fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato looked gorgeous while having date night with Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato gave fans a peek into what date night looks like for her and fiance, Max Ehrich, by sharing a sizzling snap of the two to her Instagram on August, 3. The pair looked absolutely loved-up as they headed to famed restaurant Nobu for some quality time.

Lovato rocked what appeared to be a velvet-like fabric dress in a light purple color. The gorgeous piece had a low plunging neckline which gave her followers a little peek of her bust. However, this was slightly concealed as the star posed from the side while facing the camera as she gave her followers a sultry smize. Her dress, which was ruched, was short and sat seductively on her thighs.

Lovato’s look was elegance personified as she completed the ensemble with a small metallic tote bag that was slung over her shoulder. Along with her hooped gold earrings and a pair of strappy heels, her new engagement ring was on full display as she gently rested her left hand on Ehrich’s chest, giving fans a better view.

Max didn’t look too shabby either, although he chose to spend date night in a more casual outfit. The 29-year-old paired his over-sized denim jacket with a matching pair of blue jeans. He wore a casual white tee that appeared to have the likeness of a basketball star emblazoned on it. For footwear he wore a trendy pair of metallic blue sneakers. In the image, the duo looked smitten as Ehrich planted a giant kiss on the singer’s cheek. The couple posed in front of what appeared to be a wood-paneled wall, which also provided a glimpse of a fireplace in the background.

Lovato captioned the post “Date night at Nobu. I love you @maxehrich – also shout out to @brianbonifassi for the pic!!!”

Lovato’s post got a lot of love online, garnering over 1 million likes in less than four hours. Her followers were more than happy to share their thoughts in the comments section about the couple’s night out and Demi’s stunning outfit.

“WHAT A COUPLE, YAA.” One fan wrote with three fire emojis for emphasis.

“THE OUTFIT. IT’S THE OUTFIT FOR ME,” Another fan wrote.

“DEMI STAWP PERIOD YOU LOOK SO GOOD I COLLAPSED OH MY DOGFNG,” a third fan exclaimed.

This isn’t the first time the superstar has showcased her keen fashion sense to her 89.7 million followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi rocked a luxurious Versace bathrobe earlier this weekend.