Philadelphia Eagles’ Doug Pederson Becomes Second NFL Coach To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Doug Pederson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, making the Philadelphia Eagles head coach the second NFL coach to be infected.

As ESPN reported, Pederson called an unscheduled team meeting on Sunday to inform his players that he had been infected, with Pederson reportedly receiving two consecutive positive tests. The report noted that the 52-year-old is not experiencing any symptoms and is feeling well. He has gone into self-quarantine while staying in contact with team staff, the report added.

It was not clear exactly where Pederson could have acquired coronavirus, but the report noted that it was not believed he was infected at the team’s training facility. Quarterback coach and passing game coordinator Press Taylor had been sent home from the Eagles facility as he had been in close contact with Pederson, though Taylor reportedly was given a test that came back negative.

As the report noted, Pederson had previously offered praise for the steps the organization had taken to create a safe and secure work environment.

“This is our bubble right here at NovaCare. I can’t control everything. We can’t control everything,” Pederson said. “There probably are going to be some things that come up down the road, but right now, I feel extremely safe, and this is a great environment for our players to succeed in.”

Pederson is now the second NFL coach with coronavirus after Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints was infected back in March. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Payton was experiencing symptoms and decided to get tested, learning that he did have COVID-19.

At the time, Payton spoke out in support of institution shutdown measures that had just started to go into place in states across the country.

“It’s not complicated to do what they’re asking of us,” he told ESPN. “Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact. I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I’m lucky.”

The NFL is planning to move forward with its season as scheduled, with teams practicing and playing at their home facilities and a full 16-game schedule. Other major American sports have undergone drastic changes to seasons, with the NBA keeping players in a “bubble” in Orlando to complete the regular season and playoffs. The MLB season has been slashed to 60 games.

It was not yet clear when Pederson could be returning to the Eagles.