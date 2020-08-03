NBA Rumors: Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen & Spencer Dinwiddie Could ‘Headline’ Nets’ Blockbuster Deal This Fall

Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and Spencer Dinwiddie were essential parts of the core group that helped the Brooklyn Nets end their three-year playoff drought last season. After seeing the potential of their team, the Nets’ front office became more aggressive in building a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship title. However, when they acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the 2019 free agency, LeVert, Allen, and Dinwiddie suddenly faced an uncertain future in Brooklyn.

Since the arrival of KD and Uncle Drew, rumors are circulating that the Nets are planning to add a third star to their roster. Though they no longer have enough money to chase big names in free agency, they still have a plethora of assets to acquire superstars who would be available on the trade market in the 2020 offseason. According to Mandela Namaste of Bleacher Report, LeVert, Allen, and Dinwiddie could “headline” the blockbuster deal involving the Nets this fall.

“Despite a disappointing 2019-20 campaign, Brooklyn can assemble a good star trade package with a combination of Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Spencer Dinwiddie to headline any deal. The Nets must figure out what kind of big name could function well alongside Durant and Irving. Given that both are ball-dominant scorers, the team’s new addition should excel off the ball. This criterion casts a wide net, including stars like Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum. It would also be a bonus if this player excelled on defense, adding Rudy Gobert, Jrue Holiday or even Ben Simmons (let Nets fans dream!) to the mix.”

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

The Nets are yet to see its roster at its full strength as KD is still recovering from an injury. However, by assessing his teammates’ performance this season, Uncle Drew already came up with the conclusion that the team still needs more star power in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next year. Trading LeVert, Allen, and Dinwiddie would deeply hurt and even anger some of their fans, but they could be left with no choice but to make such a move if their superstars asked for it.

However, the Nets shouldn’t just give up those players just for the sake of adding a third superstar. If they really decide to move LeVert, Allen, and Dinwiddie, it should be in a deal that would enable them to land a quality player that complements ball-dominant stars like Durant and Irving. As Mandela noted, some of the potential trade targets for the Nets in the 2020 offseason include Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.