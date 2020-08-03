Madi Teeuws Stuns In Tiny Crochet Bikini Bottoms And Pigtails In A Mega-Pic Update

Social media star Madi Teeuws stunned her 550,000 Instagram followers after modeling two revealing ensembles.

The first outfit consisted of a cropped top with bikini bottoms. The top was a light beige color which perfectly complemented Teeuws’s sun-kissed skin. The garment was long-sleeved with a very deep plunging neckline and faux wrap accent that gave fans a generous view of the model’s décolletage. A white and peach floral pattern decorated the garment for the final touch.

Teeuws coupled the shirt with a pair of white bottoms. They were a full brief silhouette, and made of a trendy ruched material. A ruffled hem added a fun accent to the ensemble.

The Deal or No Deal star completed the look with simple accessories, including a gold chain necklace and hoop earrings. Her hair was styled into an elegant up-do, with a number of loose wisps that perfectly framed her face. The final touch was a straw basket, which Teeuws rested against the curve of her hip.

The next outfit had a very different aesthetic from the first. The top was not a romantic chiffon blouse, but rather a 90s-inspired halter with a cropped hemline which flaunted her toned midriff. Moreover, the garment featured a brown and white zebra pattern, adding yet another element of sultriness to the look.

Teeuws also wore a pair of tiny woven bikini bottoms in a crochet-like pattern. The sides were pulled up towards her waist, highlighting her hourglass figure. In one picture, Teeuws even tugged at the straps to further flaunt her curves.

Shielding her eyes from the summer sun, Teeuws wore a straw hat. Beneath were two braided pigtails, with again some stray escaped locks surrounding her face.

In the caption for the shot, Teeuws confessed that the pictures were behind-the-scenes pictures from a recent photoshoot, and asked her followers which look they preferred.

Fans loved the mega-picture update, and awarded the post over 20,000 likes and around 350 comments.

“Ether one is fantastic,” responded one fan, adding a smiling face emoji.

“Your beauty has no boundaries,” raved a second impressed user.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a third, emphasizing the sentiment with three fire symbols.

“Extremely cute and sexy. Have a nice weekend. I really love you,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a number of heart-eye faces and flame emoji.

