‘The Witcher’ Star Freya Allan Stuns In A White Bikini While Crouching On The Back Of A Horse

Fans of 'The Witcher' responded to Freya Allan's photos with a lot of Roach jokes.

Freya Allan, one of the stars of the hit Netflix fantasy series The Witcher, shared an Instagram update on Sunday that sent many of her fans into a frenzy. In a set of three gorgeous photos, the 18-year-old British actress flaunted her bikini body and her horse-riding skills.

Freya was rocking a white string bikini with tiny triangle cups that exposed an eyeful of cleavage. Her bottoms had ties on the side and a seat that provided a medium amount of coverage. Over her bathing suit, she wore a bright blue shirt that featured a subtle tie-dye print. The top was constructed out of thin ribbed fabric, and it had three-quarter length sleeves with lettuce trim. The bottom hem featured the same frilly edging.

The actress wore her long blond hair down. It appeared to be naturally wavy, and it was slightly wild and damp. In her first photo, she had her bare feet up on the back of a black horse, and she was crouching down. She used one hand to help maintain her balance, and she loosely held the animal’s reins in the other. A few fingers were also buried in his long mane.

The stallion was standing in calm, dark water that reached his shoulders. The water stretched out far behind the horse and rider, and a range of mountains could be seen on a distant shore. In the second photo, Freya was sitting astride the animal and showing off her washboard abs. This image also included a backdrop of the shore that she was much closer to. It had a steep hillside covered with shrubby green trees and large gray boulders.

The final shot showed the actress leaning forward and placing her cheek against the stallion’s neck. As she did so, she gave her fans a clear view of her pert posterior.

Freya’s photos have garnered over 200,000 likes thus far, and her followers flooded the comments section with praise of her beauty and references to her role on The Witcher. There were also plenty of jokes about Roach, the equine companion of Henry Cavill’s character, Geralt of Rivia.

“Ciri, watcha doing with roach?” one fan asked.

“Time for all the thirst comments and jokes about Roach,” another message read.

“Ciri with Kelpie vibes I’m not making the rules,” a third person remarked.

“I’m tossing a coin to ciri right away,” wrote a fourth admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, filming on Season 2 of The Witcher is expected to resume later this month. During an interview with TV Guide, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich teased that viewers will being seeing a lot more of Freya’s princess character during the second season, which will follow her transformation into the tougher character fans were introduced to in the books and video games.