Instagram Model Joie Chavis Rocks Blue Bikini In Steamy Shot

Joie Chavis is loving herself in blue — and her fans seem to agree.

The Instagram model posted a steamy shot on Sunday that showed her wearing a revealing blue bikini. Chavis leaned back against the wall for the shot, holding her arm above her head and giving her followers a good glimpse at her well-toned figure. In the caption for the shot, Chavis wrote that she thought blue was her new color, and asked followers for their opinion on how they thought it suited her.

The feeling appeared to be mutual. The post was a huge hit with her 1.5 million followers, racking up more than 100,000 likes in just a few hours along with plenty of supportive comments for her bikini body.

“Every color is your color,” wrote actress and comedian Jasmin Brown.

“Oh sis you not playing fairrrr,” another added.

For Chavis, the picture was more than just a chance to show off her amazing physique and the large tattoo that stretched across her upper left leg and across her torso. The blue bikini that Chavis rocked in the picture is from the clothing brand Dirrty Store, which Chavis uses her Instagram platform to promote. She tagged the company in the picture, and included the link in her caption as well. The 31-year-old model and entrepreneur has plenty of other business relationships that she promotes through her large and still-growing social media following, including some of her own projects.

Chavis has started her own health and fitness company called Joie in Life that sells a number of products, along with promoting some tips for wellness and beauty. She has also earned plenty of attention as the mother of children from rappers Future and Bow Wow, though she has pushed back on being known more for her relationships than her business and modeling work. In a Q&A shared on her YouTube page, Chavis pushed back against people who call her a “gold digger” looking to score off her personal relationships.

“So, I think that’s the biggest misconception, and it doesn’t bother me at all,” she shared. “The people that know me know, obviously, I’m so much more than that.”

As the reaction to her latest steamy Instagram snap shows — as well as her ability to turn the attention from her viral photos into a growing career in social media modeling — Chavis has done well to build a reputation for her own work.