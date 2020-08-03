Democratic Party ‘Used To Be More Moderate,’ Says Lawmaker Who Left It For GOP

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Sunday, New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew discussed what he claims to be the Democratic Party’s leftward shift, The Hill reported.

Speaking with Sunday Morning Futures anchor Maria Bartiromo, Van Drew said that Democrats are “going towards a socialist bent,” even though Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — a self-described democratic socialist — lost in the 2020 presidential primaries.

“The Democratic Party used to be more moderate. It is not now. It has changed. It is a new party.”

“And it is not just political rhetoric, Maria, to say that much of the party is really going towards a socialist bent,” he argued.

Van Drew left the Democratic Party for the GOP in 2019, after the House of Representatives decided to impeach President Donald Trump over his allegedly inappropriate dealings with the Ukrainian government.

After leaving, he met with Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. As reported by The New York Times, the newly-minted Republican promised “undying support” for the commander-in-chief, criticizing the Democratic Party.

During his interview with Fox News, the former Democrat also took aim at Speaker Nancy Pelosi, slamming her for calling coronavirus the “Trump virus.”

“[F]or her to say that is absolutely outrageous, when we know it was China that didn’t give us the information, China that wouldn’t let the CDC come in. It was China, God knows, that influenced the [World Health Organization] to give the wrong information out,” he said.

As The Hill noted, Pelosi dubbed COVID-19 the “Trump virus” in response to him calling it “kung flu.”

Van Drew won the Republican primary last month. In November, he will face off against Democrat Amy Kennedy.

In recent weeks, Trump and his allies have repeatedly slammed Democrats — including moderates and centrists — as “radical.” Notably, the Trump campaign has used similar terminology to describe Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

Joshua Roberts-Pool / Getty Images

Next week, the Trump campaign will reportedly release a series of advertisements accusing Biden of being controlled by the far-left. The ads will allegedly air in Wisconsin, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller echoed these attacks. During an appearance on anchor Chris Wallace’s show, Miller argued that the former Delaware senator — who seems to be open to serving only one term in the White House — is looking for a left-wing running mate.

Miller also suggested that progressives like Sanders and Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would be in charge in a Biden administration.