Chicago Dunkin’ Employee Arrested After Allegedly Spitting Mucus Into State Trooper’s Coffee

A police officer found mucus in his coffee.

A Chicago Dunkin’ coffee shop employee by the name of Vincent J. Sessler has been arrested after allegedly spitting in a police officer’s coffee and then serving it to him. The incident occurred on Thursday evening at a location near Chicago Midway International Airport. The employee was arrested on Saturday, according to NBC News.

The officer realized his drink had been tampered with after he removed the lid of the coffee, which he ordered black, so that it would cool down quicker. When he looked into the coffee he saw something that immediately made him suspicious, according to an announcement from Illinois State Police.

“Due to the coffee being extremely hot, the Trooper removed the lid from the top of the cup of coffee in order to cool it down. The Trooper observed a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva, floating inside it.”

Sessler’s charges include suspicion of battery on a peace officer, disorderly conduct and reckless conduct. Whether or not he has an attorney to represent him is not immediately clear.

This incident has sparked major outrage. Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly spoke out regarding the matter, and explained that the employees of the department have been instructed not to go to this particular Dunkin’ for their own safety.

He expressed his anger regarding the situation, emphasizing how much the police department does to protect and serve the community.

“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day. They deserve better than this.”

Dunkin’ has spoken out regarding this disturbing situation and appear to be standing by law enforcement. They expressed their gratitude toward police officers and noted that the owner of that particular Dunkin’ franchise has apologized to the officer whose coffee was contaminated.

“Dunkin’ has a deep appreciation for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” the coffee company said.

Due to ongoing tension in the U.S. regarding law enforcement and racial injustice, this is not the first story of a drive-thru incident involving a police officer.

