CDC Makes Grim Prediction For Coronavirus Deaths In August — More Than One Every Minute

A new prediction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the number of coronavirus deaths could continue to grow through the month of August, with the high end of the prediction showing slightly more than one person dying from the fast-spreading virus every minute during the course of the month.

As CBS News reported, the new CDC guidance predicted that up to 11,000 people could die every week from COVID-19, which would be a total of more than 48,000 people dead in the month. While these predictions have not always been accurate, the latest one paints a picture of increases despite many states having instituted stringent measures to slow its spread through the early weeks and months of the outbreak.

Statistics from the CDC show that if the number of dead were to reach the high end of the range predicted, it would make August among the deadliest months since the first fatalities were reported in late February. There were more than 16,000 people who died from coronavirus each week in mid-April, with the total not reaching below 10,000 until mid-May.

If the prediction does come true, it would represent a dramatic rise. Each of the last two weeks of July recorded close to 4,000 Americans who died from coronavirus infections.

The report noted that the number of deaths is rising in 32 states, while across the country there have been large public events that go against the recommendations of public health experts to avoid such settings.

The longer-term outlook for the coronavirus looks equally dire. As Forbes reported, a model of infections used by the White House is predicting that there will be 230,000 deaths by November 1, a jump of roughly 77,000 over the previous outlook. The new Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE) model released this week shows the effect of recent surges in the spread of the virus in several states. While the early months of the summer showed a downturn — especially in early hotspots like New York state, and especially in the greater New York City area — the new increases came largely from southern and western portions, including Florida and Texas.

The anticipated rise in coronavirus fatalities also comes at a time when local governments have been debating how to start the academic year for children. President Donald Trump has insisted that schools should open for in-person classes in the fall, but public health experts have warned that it is not safe to do so at a time when cases are still rising sharply in some areas.