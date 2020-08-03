Gabrielle Union, 47, Flaunts Her Backside In Striped Bikini

Gabrielle Union looked like she was having a blast hanging out in a pool.

Gabrielle Union enjoyed a little fun in the sun over the weekend, and she was joined by another basketball wife. On Sunday, the 47-year-old Bring It On star took to Instagram to share a set of three stunning snapshots with her 16.3 million followers. In all of them, she was rocking a bikini that showed off her pert posterior.

Gabrielle, who is married to Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, was joined by the wife of another NBA star. However, Mia Wright only made an appearance in the final shot. Mia’s husband is Dwyane’s former teammate, Dorell Wright.

Gabrielle was pictured wearing a two-piece that featured a pattern of olive green, black, and white stripes. Her top was a bralette with skinny black straps and a neckline that slightly dipped down in a wide V. Her matching bottoms were a low-rise brief with a high leg cut that provided a peek at her curvy backside. She accessorized the stylish swimsuit with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

The mother of one wore her hair parted down the center, braided, and pulled up in two playful space buns. In her first photo, she was standing in a hot tub connected to an above-ground infinity pool. Her left leg was submerged beneath the bubbling water up to her upper thigh, but her right leg was lifted up so that it was only covered up to the knee. Gabrielle had her back arched and her right hand resting on the almost-hidden divider between the hot tub and pool. Her head was turned toward the camera, but she was looking down at the water as she appeared to laugh.

The second photo found Gabrielle striking a similar pose, but it was taken at a different angle. It provided a view of the front of her bathing suit, as well as her toned stomach and smooth, glistening skin. She was flashing a big smile with her tongue between her teeth.

In the final image, the former America’s Got Talent judge sat on the edge of the hot tub with her right foot curled up underneath her. She looked back at the camera over her shoulder. Mia was stretched out beside her with her chest resting on the pool divider. She wore a neon orange bikini with a thong back that put her derriere on full display.

Within just two hours, Gabrielle’s post racked up over 100,000 likes and 400 comments.

“Living her best life,” read one response to her post.

“You embody black girl MAGIC!!!” wrote another fan.

“Your hair is so cute! You never age!” said a third admirer.

This isn’t the first time Gabrielle has showed off her swimwear style on Instagram. She also wowed her fans by rocking a cute woven bikini with a colorful cover-up.