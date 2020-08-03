Lauren Burnham Shares Two Extra Adorable Family Snapshots

Lauren Burnham and her husband, former 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. exuded happiness while posing with their daughter.

On Sunday, August 2, Lauren Burnham treated her Instagram followers to two extra adorable family snapshots. She and her husband, race car driver and former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., exuded happiness while posing with their 1 year old daughter Alessi. The photographs were candid and full of love.

Burnham looked stunning in a unique, strapless dress with a brightly colored bodice. The dress featured a white train with strands of yarn hanging down in many different colors. Burnham accessorized with gold hoop earrings and showed off a fresh, white manicure. She wore her long blond hair down in natural waves and some light makeup that enhanced her already stunning features.

Luyendyk looked handsome in a short sleeved white button shirt with blue polka dots. He accessorized with a silver wristwatch and wore his hair spiked up at the top of his head.

Even little Alessi was dressed up for the photoshoot. The little girl looked adorable in a blue puffy dress with tan sandals. A headband with a small bow added an additional touch to her outfit.

Luyendyk held his daughter in both arms while Burnham clung to his side. In the first snapshot included in the post, Luyendyk gazed down at his wife lovingly as she smiled at their daughter. In the second photo, Alessi pointed to the sky in e as her parents looked on.

The beautiful photographs were taken in Scottsdale, Arizona by McCall Media Management for the publication Scottsdale Lifestyle Magazine.

The post earned over 40,000 likes in less than an hour. Burnham has a total of 1 million Instagram followers. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photos. Others inquired about when she and Luyendyk might be welcoming another little bundle of joy into their family.

“Praying that you will be blessed with another one soon,” wrote one fan.

“Love these so much. You guys are the cutest family,” commented a second Instagram user.

“So excited for your clothing line!! You are goals,” remarked another person, referencing Burnham’s clothing line Shades of Rose which is coming out later this month.

As many fans know, Burnham and Luyendyk endured a heartbreaking miscarriage back in May of this year. While they had not been trying to get pregnant at the time, they were still very excited to give Alessi a sibling and even moved to accommodate the extra room that would be needed, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The pair still plan to expand their family in their future.