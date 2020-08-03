Joe Biden Is Controlled By ‘Radical Left-Wing Mob,’ Claims Donald Trump Campaign Official

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Sunday, Jason Miller, senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, discussed the ongoing presidential race, Newsweek reported.

Speaking with anchor Chris Wallace, Miller suggested that Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, is controlled by the “radical” left.

Miller argued that Biden’s running mate pick will be an important factor in the race because the 77-year-old Democrat has still not confirmed that he would seek a second term.

“It is consequential, and the fact that for Joe Biden, his VP pick is in many ways his political living will. He’s already said that he’s going to be a transition candidate onto the next generation,” he stated.

Miller said that progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota would — along with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — be the “power center” of Biden’s administration.

“So it really does matter who is picked, but the power center in this Biden campaign and what a potential Biden presidency would look like is the radical left-wing mob. It’s Bernie Sanders, it’s AOC, it’s Ilhan Omar, and those are really the ideas for the American people right now.”

A staunch moderate, Biden has been pressured by progressive Democrats to adopt a more liberal agenda.

However, as Al Jazeera reported, the former Delaware senator’s 2020 platform rejected most policies proposed by left-leaning politicians.

Unlike Sanders and others, the former vice president does not support universal healthcare or cannabis legalization, nor does he support denying military aid to Israel if it annexes the West Bank.

On climate change policy, his 2020 platform is to the right of proposals pushed by Ocasio-Cortez and supporters of the Green New Deal, as it does not even call for carbon neutrality by 2035.

Nevertheless, Trump and his allies have routinely accused Biden of doing the bidding of the “radical left.” In a recent interview with Sean Hannity, the commander-in-chief said that his general election opponent has been “brainwashed” by Ocasio-Cortez and others.

These attacks appear to be part of Trump team’s latest strategy. The president is trailing Biden in most nationwide and swing state polls, and his campaign is reportedly going through a crisis.

Earlier this week, officials working on Trump’s reelection effort allegedly held a “call to arms” meeting, establishing that a major change in strategy is needed to win in November.

On Monday, Trump’s team is expected to release a slew of advertisements attacking Biden as a puppet of left-wing radicals. The ads will reportedly air in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.