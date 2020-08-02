‘The Chi’ Spoilers: La La Anthony’s Character Is Turning Up The Heat In The Kitchen

La La Anthony is turning up the heat in the August 2 episode of television’s The Chi.

Anthony, who joined the cast for Season 3, plays the role of Dominque “Dom” Morris — an incredibly attractive chef running a small restaurant from her home. Anthony’s character has been serving as a replacement for Brandon, played by Jason Mitchell, who was fired from the Chicago-based series after being accused of “inappropriate behavior,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In an earlier episode, she teamed up with Brandon’s former cooking partner, Emmett, played by Jacob Latimore. The two decided to take advantage of Emmett’s access to Sonny’s — popular local restaurant — to sell their own dishes after closing. Things were going well for the duo until Sonny fired Emmett. During the August 2 episode, Emmett and Dom decided to approach Sonny’s landlord in an attempt to take over the building.

After receiving the approval, the partners toasted to their success, before Dom pulled Emmett in for a kiss. The two began undressing as Emmett propped Dom up onto a nearby counter. Despite being in a kitchen that was open to the public, she allowed him to remove her underwear and they had sex.

The show’s writers have been teasing the sexual chemistry between the pair for several episodes but kept Emmett away because he had a girlfriend. It’s unclear what his cheating will do to his relationship, but it seems the sexy chef will be around for a while.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Latimore said fans can expect to see a lot of scenes with him and Anthony.

“People will see a lot of me and La La’s scenes this season and I feel like La La is performing super dope,” he said. “I think for me, La La on-screen hasn’t had a chance to really just be yourself, not trying to be some other character. Her performances are gonna be much more appreciated. With this season, and I feel like it’s just gonna be fun.”

The third installment of The Chi also features appearances from Kandi Burruss, and Lil Rel Howery. Howery stepped into the role of landlord Zeke Remnick, who allowed Dom and Emmett to take over the old man’s lease. Meanwhile, Burruss is bringing life to Roselyn Perry, the wife of Curtiss Cook’s Douda.

Elsewhere, Birgundi Baker’s character, Kiesha Williams, is finally free and back with her family after being rescued by Ronnie, played by Ntare Guma Mbaho, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.