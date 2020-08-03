Demi Lovato Sizzles While Wearing A Versace Robe In New Snapshots

Demi Lovato showed off a luxury robe in her latest Instagram post.

Demi Lovato turned to Instagram on Sunday, August 2, to share two gorgeous snapshots of herself standing in front of a mirror. She showed off a Versace robe as she posed seductively.

This particular robe is the Multicolor 1 Baroque Bathrobe. It features the Versace logo printed throughout in bold colors and a tie at the waist. The luxurious gold-and-black Barocco pattern Versace is known for lined the sleeves and pockets.

Lovato’s look exuded luxury, complete with a couple of chain necklaces and gold hoop earrings. She also accessorized with several gold rings. The large engagement ring on her left hand was impossible to miss. The star showed off a fresh acrylic manicure with white tips.

Lovato wore a full face of makeup completed by professional makeup artist Rokael. She wore her long brown hair down in slight waves. This look was completed by celebrity hair stylist Paul Norton. Lovato credited her wardrobe stylist, Siena Montesano, who was tagged within the post.

The superstar held her phone up to snap the photos, the device was protected by a butterfly print phone case. She rested her other hand against the side of her face as she stared intently at the camera while maintaining a serious expression.

Light streamed into the room from the windows behind her, illuminating her face.

Lovato’s post got a lot of love online, skyrocketing to over 200,000 likes in less than an hour. Lovato is of course among some of the most highly followed celebrities on Instagram, boasting a total of 89.7 million followers.

Her many fans rushed to the comments section of this particular post to compliment her on her gorgeous looks and to share their admiration of her. Others tried desperately to get the singer’s attention or earn a reply back from her.

“Are u kidding me, my QUEEN,” gushed one enthusiastic fan.

“I CAN SMELL THE WEALTH,” joked another person.

“You are a beautiful human being and I admire you so so much. It would mean the world to me if you messaged me back!” one more fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is a very exciting time in Lovato’s life as she recently got engaged to actor Max Ehrich. She announced the news last week. Lovato had only been dating the actor for about five months, which caused some to think the engagement came about rather quickly. Nevertheless, the couple appear to be very happy and incredibly in love.