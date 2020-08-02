Kara Del Toro And Fiona Barron Pose In A Scenic Picnic Set-Up

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a stunning double update in which she posed alongside fellow model Fiona Barron. The duo were outside, and sat atop a white blanket that had been spread out over an expanse of grass. Lush green trees were visible in the background, and there was also an ornate potted plant atop a column that gave the set-up a breathtaking vibe.

The photos were captured by photographer Megan Batson, who Kara made sure to tag in the picture itself. Kara showed off her bombshell body in a blue-and-white patterned crop top with thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. The look had a straight neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and Kara drew even more attention to her chest by layering on several necklaces, including a cross necklace that settled just above hr breasts.

She paired the crop top with high-waisted white pants that featured a column of buttons up the front. A sliver of bronzed skin was visible between the hem of her shirt and the waistband of her pants, and Kara placed one hand on the blanket while the other rested atop a stack of antique-looking books.

Fiona likewise showcased her stunning figure, and she opted to wear a strapless white dress with eyelet lace details and a drawstring detail near the chest. She also had a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, and her toned thighs were also visible in the look. The duo had a small glass in front of them, as well as several pieces of fruit.

Both of them wore their hair loose, cascading down their chests in an effortless style.

In the second snap, the duo appeared to be immersed as they both focused on a book Fiona held open in front of them. The post received over 12,200 likes within three hour of going live. It also racked up 113 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“So pretty,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Both so stunning,” another follower remarked.

“What a pair of beautiful ladies,” a third fan added, followed by a string of emoji.

“You are so gorgeous,” another commented.

