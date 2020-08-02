Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Bouncy Cleavage In Patterned Swimsuit & Cuddles Cute Canine

Lindsey Pelas revealed that dogs love her.

Lindsey Pelas was joined by an adorable canine costar for her latest video shoot. However, many of the model’s Instagram followers seemed to be more focused on her bombshell curves than her furry companion.

Lindsey’s video was a work of promotional content for Bang Energy drink, and she made sure to note this in the caption of her post. She was rocking the same swimsuit that made an appearance in a recent set of modeling photos. However, she was wearing a pair of Daisy Dukes over the bathing suit in the still images. In the video, she left the bottom half of the one-piece uncovered to reveal its high-cut leg openings.

The stretchy garment boasted a large shepherd’s check pattern of yellow and white squares and broken checks. It had thin spaghetti straps and underwire cups that lifted Lindsey’s colossal cleavage up to put it on full display. The swimsuit’s low neckline also helped ensure that her viewers were getting an eyeful of her ample assets.

Lindsey was shown strutting her stuff beside a pool. It was located in front of a two-story building surrounded by trees and other plants. Underneath a terrace, there was a large patio with an arched exterior. A few outdoor couches had been placed inside the covered area.

As the model walked past a small arched bridge, she put a little spring in her step. This drew further attention to her breasts by making them bounce. Lindsey teasingly tugged on the right leg opening of her bathing suit as she walked, and she used her other hand to play with her hair. Her long blond locks had been styled in glamorous waves with a deep side part.

Lindsey was shown sipping on her energy drink and pulling up the sides of her swimsuit to expose more of her curvy hips. One shot included a backdrop of a small pond backed by massive rocks with water trickling down over them. The water fixture was surrounded by lush greenery and flowers.

Lindsey wrote that dogs love her, and she proved this by cuddling a sweet golden retriever as she and the dog sat on the small bridge. She also got down on her knees in a grassy area underneath a tree and petted the pooch.

The model’s Instagram followers rewarded her latest performance with over 13,000 likes in the span of one hour. She also received rave reviews in the comments section of her post.

“You will always be my dream girl,” wrote one admirer.

“Pleasantly bouncy!” read another remark.

“Damn Lindsey!! Just when I think you can’t get any hotter!!” gushed a third person.

“Call me Rover and take me for a walk,” a fourth fan begged.