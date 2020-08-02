Police Records Of Night Prince Andrew Allegedly Had Sex With Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Have Been Destroyed

Police records from the night that Prince Andrew is alleged to have sex with a teenage victim of Jeffrey Epstein have been destroyed, a former officer from Scotland Yard has claimed.

As the Daily Mail reported, a former Royal protection officer said that documentation which could confirm Prince Andrew’s alibi from the evening a teenager claimed she was forced to have sex with him have since been lost. Virginia Roberts, who was 17 at the time of the March 10, 2001, incident and claimed that she was lured into a sex ring by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, said that she had sexual relations with the member of the royal family on that night. Roberts has claimed that after being recruited into what she called a “sex slave,” she was made to have sexual relations with other powerful men.

Prince Andrew has denied the claim, saying that he spent the night in question with his children, dropping off Princess Beatrice at a Pizza Express for a party. The officer who spoke out to the Daily Mail said he raised a complaint at the time about abusive conduct from Prince Andrew when he arrived at the palace in the early morning hours of March 11, and the man asked for access to his shift record and other documents from the evening of March 10. He received an email months later saying that the records no longer existed.

“I am very disappointed. Why on earth did it take nearly five months to respond with such a non-informative answer?” the unnamed man told the outlet. “I’m also surprised to discover that any records regarding the Royal family and their police protection are destroyed, much less after just two years.”

The report added that the disclosure raises the possibility that other documents related to the incident could have been destroyed as well.

Prince Andrew’s reported involvement in Epstein’s reported underage sex ring has been thrust back into the spotlight this week with the release of a trove of documents related to Ghislaine, who has been arrested for her alleged involvement. As The Inquisitr reported, the release unveiled allegations that he lobbied the United States government on behalf of Epstein.

The claim came from lawyers representing alleged victims of the wealthy financier, who were seeking access to documentation they claimed would show the Duke of York’s intervention in the 2008 prosecution.

Prince Andrew has steadfastly denied any involvement, saying he knew nothing about it.