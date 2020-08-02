Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In A Denim Mini Dress

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a figure-hugging denim mini dress. The look was from online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Sara has worn countless times before on her Instagram page. She made sure to tag the brand’s page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in picking it up.

Sara posed on a beach covered with rocks and driftwood, and there was a rustic driftwood structure behind her in the shots. She used a piece of wood as a seat in the first snap, perched atop it while she smiled at the camera.

The dress was strapless, and the low-cut neckline revealed a serious amount of cleavage. It featured buttons along the neckline as well as in a column down the front of the garment, and the denim material stretched over her hourglass figure, showing off her curves.

She left the bottom few buttons of the look undone, showing off a tantalizing amount of thigh. She was barefoot, and had one leg extended while the other was bent. She placed one hand on her hip, and topped off her long blond locks with a wide-brimmed hat.

The second shot was taken from a closer perspective, and Sara rested one hip against the driftwood, placing a hand beside her for extra balance. With her other hand, she played with her blond tresses, which were pulled together in two low pigtails. Her sculpted thighs were on full display in the look, and the soft natural light gave the entire snap a gorgeous feel.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 23,900 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 184 comments in the same time span from her eager audience.

“You look gorgeous as always baby,” one follower remarked.

“Looks like great day at the beach for sure, cute lady in a cute dress. That art is awesome,” another fan added.

“Love how your outfits always match the landscape so perfectly. Color, tone and texture always match the background, amazing coordination,” a third fan remarked.

“God you look absolutely amazing,” another follower commented, including two flame emoji in his remark.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara gave her audience a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her life in the woods with her partner, Jacob Witzling. She posted a double update in which she and Jacob were both dressed in comfortable-looking attire as they sat by a campfire with their dog, Homer, by their side.