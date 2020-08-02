Hannah Brown Goes Pants-Free While Eating Skittles In New Snapshots

Hannah Brown stunned in playful new snapshots.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown turned to Instagram on Sunday, August 2 to share two stunning new snapshots of herself sitting on her kitchen counter. The popular former reality television star sizzled in a white oversized dress shirt. She wore the first few buttons of her shirt undone and went pants-free.

Brown accessorized with some light, natural looking makeup that enhanced her already beautiful features and wore her blond hair down in messy waves. She accessorized with a variety of gold chain necklaces.

In the first snapshot included in the post, Brown held a large clear jar of skittles in her lap. She smiled mischievously and looked to the side as she dipped her hand in the jar. Loose skittles could be seen scattered around on her countertop and a second jar of what appeared to be lemon drops sat nearby in case Brown needed to satisfy her sweet tooth.

The second photo was taken further back. Brown closed her eyes, a joyful expression on her face as she tossed a handful of skittles up into the air. She rested one leg on the counter, while letting the other sit upon the door of her washing machine below her.

In her caption, Brown joked that she was avoiding responsibilities today. The two stunning photographs were captured by photographer Graham Yelton of Johnson City, Tennessee.

It didn’t take long for the post to gain a plethora of likes, reaching 58,000 in only thirty minutes after it was shared online. Brown boasts a total of 2.8 million followers on the platform, more than any other person known for their connection to the Bachelor franchise. On this particular post, Brown’s many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her stunning looks. Others expressed their confusion regarding her kitchen setup.

“Are you washer and dryer in the kitchen?” inquired one confused person.

“You’re such a natural beauty and spirit! I love how real you are, and such a great role model for women. So happy to see you so happy too!! Keep shining!” gushed another fan.

“I didn’t know I needed a ginormous vat of Skittles but here I am, needing one!” joked one more fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown recently moved to a new home in Los Angeles, California and is ready for a fresh start. The star moved to Los Angeles after her season of The Bachelorette but has spent much of the past year with her family in Alabama.

“It’ll be good to plant roots somewhere and then be able to grow and blossom,” she said of her excitement about her brand new place.