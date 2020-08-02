Hannah Godwin Stuns In Skimpy Sundress

Hannah Godwin looked phenomenal while promoting a rum brand.

Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Hannah Godwin turned to Instagram on Saturday, August 1, to share a stunning image of herself posing in a sundress. This particular post was sponsored by the rum brand, RumHaven.

The 25-year-old former reality television star sat outside on a patio in front of an unlit fireplace. Flowers, trees and other vegetation could be seen behind her. Her dress was off-white in color with a yellow fruit pattern. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and stretched just above her thighs, exposing her long, toned legs.

Godwin wore her long blond hair down naturally and appeared to wear some light makeup that enhanced her already gorgeous features. She accessorized with a gold chain necklace. She rested her chin on her hand and crossed one leg over the other as she posed for the camera, a subtle smile on her face.

She held a tall ceramic cup in one hand, and a bottle of rum sat next to her in case she needed a refill. In her caption, Godwin informed her followers that it is National Rum Month. She encouraged them to try out RumHaven which is made with coconut water.

She also shared her favorite recipe for a Cocojito. The primary ingredient is of course RumHaven, but the directions also called for lime juice, simple syrup, club soda and mint leaves.

Godwin’s post got a lot of love online, racking up over 85,000 likes. She boasts an impressive 1.5 million followers overall on the platform. Her many fans took to the comments section to share their admiration for her as well as to inquire about where she purchased her sundress. Others commented on whether or not they planned to try the cocktail recipe.

“You are so kind, humble and grounded Hannah, your approach to life is refreshing,” commented one fan.

“Love you and those eyes woman,” remarked another person.

“Looking gorgeous as always! I will have to try mixing up a Cocojito!” wrote a fan.

“Very good drink! I just bought it for the first time!” one more follower wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Godwin is not the only Bachelor alum to recently promote a brand of alcohol. Ashley Iaconetti turned to Instagram yesterday to share a snapshot of herself lounging poolside while holding a glass of Frosé. The post was made to promote the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery. Like Godwin, Iaconetti also shared the recipe for the beverage so that her fans could mix up a drink of their own.