Gabby Epstein Leaves Little To Imagination In Cream-Colored Lingerie

Australian model Gabby Epstein sent temperatures soaring around the globe on Sunday, August 2, when she posted a stunning new snapshot of herself on social media. The bombshell shared the post with her 2.3 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly became a hit.

The 26-year-old — who is known for being a blogger and fashion model — radiated as she photographed herself indoors using her cellphone. Gabby stole the show as she positioned herself directly in front of the mirror, posing while sitting down on her floor. She further emitted a sexy vibe as she pouted and stared directly into her phone’s screen.

Her long, blond hair, which featured dark roots and highlights, was parted in the middle and pulled back. The locks did not appear to be styled as some side-bangs fell down around her face.

Still, it was the model’s famous and fit figure that enthralled users most, as she flaunted her killer curves with some revealing lingerie.

Gabby sported a cream-colored bra which was designed with floral stitchings, and that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The intimate garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was quite tight on the model, highlighting her bust. The bra’s cups also exposed a bit of her cleavage.

The model teamed the intimate top with a matching pair of panties that also did not provide much coverage as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut. The briefs especially put her curvy hips and pert derrière on display, while drawing attention to her slim and chiseled core.

She finished the sexy look off with a matching garter belt.

Gabby revealed in the post’s geotag that she was in Los Angeles, California.

In the post’s caption, the model stated that her lingerie was designed by Lounge Intimates.

The smoking-hot snapshot was met with a great deal of support and approval from her fans, amassing more than 35,000 likes just a few hours after going live. Additionally, more than 500 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, good looks, and revealing outfit.

“How are you real,” one user wrote.

“Such a lovely set and lovely photo,” a second fan added.

“Beautiful and sexy,” a third individual proclaimed.

“The most beautiful ever,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Gabby has taken to social media to share a number of stunning looks this summer. Just on July 28, she wowed her fans once again after she rocked a lavender lingerie set, per The Inquisitr. That upload received more than 77,000 likes.