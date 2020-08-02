Ashley Resch Declares She’s A ‘Delicate Flower’ In A Yellow, Underboob Baring Bikini

Ashley Resch gave her fans plenty to enjoy in her latest bikini photo, which declared that she is delicate like a flower.

In the picture, Ashley sat sideways on a dark wicker piece of outdoor furniture that had a blue cushion to sit on and a matching patterned pillow behind her back. She appeared to be outside on a covered porch, and the background featured a house with several large windows.

Ashley remained the focus of the shot, though, and her stunning, light blue eyes popped amid her curly blond hair and light complexion. The model’s locks fell in messy curls from what appeared to be a half ponytail that left fringe framing her face and some of the length falling down her back. She had blue mirrored aviator-style sunglasses perched atop her head, and she accessorized with medium gold hoop earrings and at least two claims that hung around her neck. The longer necklace disappeared inside her ample cleavage. She stared soulfully into the camera’s lens with her full lips slightly open.

She wore a buttercup yellow bikini top that featured white floral print and had a saying across her chest. The top left her voluptuous breasts hanging out the bottom, revealing plenty of underboobs. The matching bottoms were the same color but did not feature the flowers on them. They dipped low in the front, highlighting her flat stomach and nipped-in waist, and tied over each hip. The two-piece also showed off Ashley’s many intricate tattoos, which decorated her arms, torso, and thigh.

The model used a play on words that echoed the writing on her bikini, and her followers appeared to appreciate the sentiment. More than 6,300 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and over 100 also took the time to leave an uplifting message for Ashley.

“You have a great, perfect body. You are my favorite kind of flower,” declared a fan who also included a flame and laughing crying smiley.

“Oh, sweetness, you look too beautiful in this photo…By the way, I love the legend of your top. Best post of the day on IG,” a second follower gushed, including arrow heart emoji and laughing smilies.

“You may be delicate, but you’re also sexy as hell. Yes!! Can I have you to hold and cherish?” wondered a third Instagrammer along with several red hearts.

“I would kiss your lips, I would write a song for your eyes, but for you and for your love, I give my whole heart, Ashley,” a fourth devotee wrote, adding several red roses.