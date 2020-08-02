Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Their Baby Boy Into The World: ‘We Couldn’t Be Happier’

Just one day before her twin sister Brie Bella gave birth to her son, Nikki Bella delivered her first baby with fiancé Artem Chigvinstev, People reported on Sunday.

Nikki shared an adorable photo on her Instagram account Sunday afternoon that mirrored the snap posted by her sister. Like Brie, Nikki and Artem decided to keep their son’s face hidden from the camera. The infant’s tiny hand wrapped around his parents as they kept him safe and snuggled tightly in a bundle of blankets.

In her caption, the new mother gushed that they were thrilled and “in love.” She also said everyone was doing very well and perfectly healthy. According to her, her baby was born on July 31, 2020.

Artem also shared the picture on his Instagram account, writing that he was “proud of” Nikki and happy to introduce baby Chigvintsev into the world.

While her sister’s newborn is her second behind three-year-old Birdie, this is Nikki’s first child. Followers of the popular reality show starring the Bella twins, Total Bellas, first learned Nikki was going to have a boy when she revealed it in the Season 5 finale.

Her Instagram post quickly blew up with fans and friends wanting to congratulate her and her fiancé on their newborn. Within an hour of going live, her update had garnered an astounding 305,000 likes and more than 12,300 comments.

Everyone found it incredibly adorable that she and Brie had given birth so close together.

Aside from her regular fans, Nikki received support from several celebrities, such as Kristin Cavallari, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Danielle Moinet, Natalya Neidhart, and many more.

“Yay yay yay! What a blessing! The universe heard you and gifted you…so cool to watch!” exclaimed one fan.

“NIKKI OH MY GOSH, I COULD CRY! ALMOST THE SAME DAY,” gushed another alongside a crying face and two red heart emoji.

“How many hours apart were these babies born?! Two boys congrats!” chimed in a third person.

“Only twins will have boys and deliver them a day apart! How exciting for all your families! Can’t wait for the next tag team duo!” added a fourth devotee.

In January, the 36-year-old retired WWE star told People that she could not believe she was “going to be a mom soon.”

“I’m going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world,” she gushed at the time.