Bella Araujo Flaunts Killer Curves In Plunging Black Dress

Brazilian bombshell Bella Araujo sent temperatures soaring on social media with a new update that displayed her famous figure on Sunday, August 2. Bella took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.6 million followers, and it caught the attention of many just minutes after going live.

The 29-year-old glowed as she photographed herself in what appeared to be a retail store, as racks of clothing filled the background behind her. Bella situated herself directly in front of the camera’s lens, posing with her right hand raised, and her hips popped out. She also exuded a sultry vibe as she wore a pout on her face and stared directly into her phone’s screen.

The stunner’s long, highlighted blond hair was flipped to the right and appeared to be styled in loose curls as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder.

Her famous figure clearly stole the show in the post, though, as she flaunted her killer curves with ease in a revealing ensemble.

The black garment featured two thick straps that went over Bella’s shoulders and looked to be made out of a shiny material. The number did not leave much to the imagination as it featured a plunging neckline that drew attention to her busty assets and exposed a great deal of cleavage. The dress was also quite tight on the model and featured at least one slit over her right leg, showcasing her hips, thighs, and bodacious derrière.

She finished the look off with a gold watch and a gold bracelet.

She tagged the location in the post as Manaus, Brazil.

In the caption, she shared that she had a surprise coming for fans. She also tagged Balada, the clothing company that designed her dress.

The sexy snapshot was instantly met with a large amount of support and approval from fans, garnering more than 9,000 likes in the first hour after going live. More than 160 followers also took to the comments section to shower Bella with compliments on her body, beauty, and dress.

“Looking so beautiful,” one person said.

“I love you legs,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Wow, beautiful mama,” a third user added.

“Lovely thighs,” a fourth said.

Bella has posted more than one sizzling image of herself to social media in the past few months. On July 19, she stunned her fans once again after she rocked yet another skimpy dress from Balada, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 67,000 likes since going live.