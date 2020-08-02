Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Reunite With Private Plane In Wyoming Amidst Divorce Rumors

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly living separate lives in recent days, the two reunited once again in Cody, Wyoming as they boarded a private plane together. According to The Sun, the couple, whose relationship has been facing a series of challenges over the past few weeks, boarded a plant at a small airport in Cody along with their oldest son Saint, 4.

Saint was pictured wearing tan sweatpants and a camouflage sweater as he points toward the camera. A man behind Saint wearing khaki pants and a black shirt guides him into the jet.

In another photo, Kanye can be seen standing at the opening of the aircraft after boarding. He wears a gray sweatshirt and dark pants.

It isn’t clear if the couple’s three other children, 7-year-old North, 2-year-old Chicago, and 14-month-old Psalm, were already on board.

Kanye has been staying at the couple’s massive ranch in Wyoming while Kim stays in Los Angeles with their four kids. The two recently had a tear-filled reunion where an emotional Kim was photographed talking to her husband. While Kanye has had several high-profile visitors inside their compound, there are reports that Kim is not among the trusted people allowed into his inner circle right now.

The trouble apparently began when Kanye told a crowd assembled at his first 2020 campaign event in South Carolina that he and his wife considered aborting their daughter North before ultimately deciding to go through with the pregnancy. In a highly emotional rant, he asserted that he didn’t care if Kim divorced him, but he wanted to share the truth.

Since then, Kim has asked for privacy and compassion as her husband works through his challenges. The rapper has been open about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and many have speculated that Kanye is suffering through a manic episode.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The rumors intensified when Kanye claimed that he was trying to divorce Kim and her mother Kris Jenner was involved in white supremacy. He later apologized, but shortly after, he sent off a series of tweets about his comments on aborting North and attacking Planned Parenthood.

During all the drama, Kim paid a visit to Cody, tabloids suggested that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was torn about whether or not she should stay with her partner.

Instead, according a recent report from The Inquisitr, she is focused on her family and has been letting Kanye sort through his challenges.