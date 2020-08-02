‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview: Chelsea Experiences Her Worst Nightmare

The Young and the Restless weekly preview for August 3 through 7 teases five flashback episodes filled with Genoa City’s most “Oh my God” moments of all time. From Chloe blowing up a cabin with Adam inside to Lily learning that Neil wasn’t her biological father, it’s a replay of some of the most shocking scenes in the history of The Young and the Restless.

Monday gives viewers a trip back to December 4, 1986. In the episode, Paul (Doug Davidson) learned that Lauren (Tracey Bregman) entered him in a centerfold contest without his knowledge, according to SheKnows Soaps. Even more awkward, his mother, Mary (Carolyn Conwell), confronted him about it, which is when he finally found out what had happened. Paul had recently gotten a new position at work that made the whole fiasco even more of a problem for him, and he was furious with his wife.

Tuesday’s replay takes the sudser back to May 15, 1992. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) admitted the truth about the baby switch to Lauren, and then she locked her and her mother, Molly (Marilyn Alex) in the farmhouse. Lauren and Shelia struggled, and a kerosene lantern crashed to the floor, leaving the farmhouse engulfed in flames. All three women remained inside fighting for their lives. Back in Genoa City, Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) told Nate that she was pregnant.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

On Wednesday, a storyline from April 16, 2004 replays. In it, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) accompanied Sharon (Sharon Case) when she went to see the body of Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby). The women found themselves traipsing around underground because Larry Warton (David ‘Shark’ Fralick) claimed he dumped the body in a sewer. The entire thing creeped out both Sharon and Nikki.

Thursday replays moments from March 1, 2005, and it is all about paternity tests. In the show, Lily (Christel Khalil) learned the truth about her paternity results, and she was devastated to hear that Neil (Kristoff St. John) wasn’t her biological father. Instead, her uncle Malcolm (Shemar Moore) fathered her. Elsewhere Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) discovered that two paternity tests were run, so she ended up considering her next move.

For Friday, bring the tissues for the heartbreaking replay from September 1, 2016. Watch Neil as he reunited with his birth mother, Lucinda (Nichelle Nichols). He confronted her about the past just before she quietly passed away. Then, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Josh Morrow) couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the cabin where Adam (then Justin Hartley) was waiting for her and Connor to return, explode. Although they didn’t know it, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is the one who kidnapped Adam and put everything in motion.