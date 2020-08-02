Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Her Assets In Black Lingerie

Abigail Ratchford took to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 2, to show off her killer figure in a black bra-and-panty set. She shared the racy image with her 9.1 million followers, much to their delight.

The model leaned back against a bed for the sultry photo. The piece of furniture featured a white bedspread and a series of golden pillows resting on the headboard.

Abigail cast her eyes downward in the image, her plump lips parted and showing off her pearly white teeth. She tucked her chin to her chest. She rolled both of her shoulders back and pressed her hands deeply onto the duvet. She stretched her long legs out in front of her, bending them slightly at the knee.

Abigail wore a sheer bra emblazoned with lace detailing and floral appliques. The straps curved around her shoulders. The top boasted a deep V-neck, showing off her buxom bust and ample cleavage. Her tanned, taut, and toned midriff was on full display. As she leaned back in the shot, she seemed to lengthen her torso.

The skimpy underwear dipped low on her lower abdomen and rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. She wore black, thigh-high tights that only served to make the outfit even more sexy. Abigail paired the ensemble with an open, white button-down that offset her sun-kissed skin.

The lingerie set was from Fashion Nova, for which Abigail is a brand ambassador.

Abigail wore her dark locks done up in a large bun that sat at the top of her head. The rest of her hair was parted in the middle, two pieces framing her face.

Abigail’s millions of followers flocked to the comment section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise for her latest lingerie look.

Some were in awe of her beauty.

“How do you look so good everyday?!” asked one fan, including a shocked face.

“Dayum you perfect,” replied a second person.

“Hail the Queen of Curves. You look amazing,” wrote another, following up their message with flames.

Others loved her ensemble.

“Basics look great!!” declared a fourth social media user, punctuating their comment with two flame emoji.

As of press time, the shot racked up more than 62,000 likes and more than 900 comments.

Abigail recently flaunted her curves yet again, posting an Instagram photo of herself wearing a slinky silver dress that amplified her chest and derriere.