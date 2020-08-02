Simone Biles Rocks A Sheer Top & Gets A Kiss From Her NFL Player Boyfriend

Simone Biles snuggled up to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles made her relationship with NFL player Jonathan Owens Instagram official on Sunday. The 23-year-old Olympic gymnast shared a set of two intimate selfies with her new man, including one that showed him putting a smile on her face by kissing her neck.

Simone looked radiant in the photos, and she was also showing off her stylish side. The athlete was wearing an all-black ensemble that included a trendy sheer top. The loose-fitting garment had a T-shirt silhouette. Underneath it, she rocked a bralette with a low scoop neck and spaghetti straps. She also had on a pair of spandex leggings or shorts. Her hair was parted down the center and styled in long braids.

Jonathan wore a white long-sleeved T-shirt and a pair of dark gray sweatpants. The 25-year-old Houston Texans safety had his haired styled in short box twists, and he was also rocking a short goatee. In the first shot, he was standing behind Simone with his arms stretched out to the sides around her. They were both leaning forward and gazing into the camera. Simone had one hand clasped around her boyfriend’s arm, and she was flashing her pearly whites. Her man had the corner of one side of his mouth quirked up in a small smile.

Jonathan was nuzzling Simone’s neck in the second snapshot. She looked blissful as she closed her eyes and continued to smile. The caption of her post seemed to indicate that she and her new squeeze were enjoying a little alone time together, and she also used a brown heart emoji to express her feelings.

Fans of the four-time Olympic gold medalist took to the comments section of her Instagram post to share their thoughts about her new relationship, and most of her followers seemed to agree that the new man in her life looks like a real winner.

“Beautiful couple,” one admirer commented.

“So happy for you boo,” wrote another fan. “You look so happy!”

“Whoa. Black love. You guys are gorgeous together,” a third message read.

“Lovely couple,” a fourth admirer said. “Happy for you. You deserve it.”

A number of Simone’s fans also responded to her photos with questions about what happened with her previous boyfriend. As reported by The Inquisitr, she dated fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. for three years. However, during a recent interview, she confirmed that they had decided to call it quits back in March. Simone confessed that the breakup was hard on her, but she knew it was “for the best.”