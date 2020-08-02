Kelly Gale Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy Cheetah-Print Bikini

Fashion Model Kelly Gale sent her many social media fans into a frenzy once more on Sunday, August 2, after she shared a sexy new snapshot that flaunted her killer figure. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 1.4 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model, who is of Australian and Indian descent, was photographed beachside for the photo. Kelly took center stage as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera, posing on her knees while in the water. She emitted a sultry vibe as she pouted, rested her hands on her parted thighs, and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Kelly’s long raven locks dripped with water and cascaded down her back, indicating that the model had taken a dip in the ocean.

However, it was the Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit Issue stunner’s curvaceous figure that stood out most as she showed off her physique with a tiny bikini.

The bikini top featured a cheetah-print and two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her assets. The bra’s tiny triangular cups also revealed a great deal of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

Kelly teamed the number with a pair of matching bottoms that also did not conceal much, helping to flaunt her figure. The briefs featured a high-rise cut and particularly showed off her curvy hips and pert derrière. Their high-waisted design also drew attention to her toned and slim core.

In the caption, the model insinuated that the beach is a Sunday vibe.

The stunning image was met with a great deal of support from fans and received more than 13,000 likes within just one hour after going live. An additional 91 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment Kelly on her body, her good looks, and her bathing suit.

“Very beautiful,” one user praised.

“You are absolutely glowing,” added a second fan.

“Tantalizing beauty,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Divine beauty,” declared a fourth individual, following the sentiment with a string of red-heart emoji.

Kelly has shared a number of sexy snapshot of herself to Instagram this summer. On July 29, she stunned her fans once again when she rocked an eye-catching blue thong bikini that showcased her statuesque figure, per The Inquisitr. That image has garnered more than 51,000 likes since it was posted, proving to be quite popular with fans.