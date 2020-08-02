Qimmah Russo Stuns In A Red-Hot Crop Top & Skirt

Qimmah Russo posed for a five-photo slideshow of herself clad in a matching red set in her latest Instagram upload. The fitness model shared the red-hot images with her 1.5 million followers on Sunday, August 2.

She wore a tight-fitting crop top that stretched across her chest and amplified her bust. The ensemble showcased her toned and taut stomach, as well as her belly button piercing. The matching skirt dipped just below her navel. It was asymmetrical, with the hem reaching upwards on her thighs. The hip-hugging garment flaunted her curvaceous derriere. Her long legs seemed to stretch on forever. Qimmah paired the ensemble with strappy lucite heels.

As for her jewelry, Qimmah chose to accessorize with large silver hoops that reached her shoulders. Her long nails were painted a sheer pink.

Her caramel-colored locks were deeply parted and cascaded down her back and shoulders in pin-straight strands, ending at her waist.

In the first image, Qimmah stood in the doorway, placing one sculpted arm on the doorframe. She put her other hand on her thigh. She looked directly at the camera, her body front-facing and showing off her full outfit. Her lips were parted, her mouth curved upwards in a slight smile. Her pearly white teeth shone in the light.

The second snap showed Qimmah tugging at the ends of her hair, her legs apart, her feet inwards. Qimmah had her back to the camera in the third shot, throwing a look over her shoulder. Her booty was the focal point of the image, the skirt riding up and nearly exposing a glimpse at her backside.

She tilted her chin upwards in the fourth picture, hands on either side of the doorframe. She bent one leg at the knee. In the fifth and final photo, Qimmah stood from the side, which amplified her assets. She tugged at the waistband of the skirt, lifting it higher on her legs, making for a seductive vibe.

In the comment section of the post, Qimmah’s followers were eager to shower her — and her latest look — with compliments and praise.

“SO [flame emoji]. We love to see a confident woman,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with a crying face and multiple pink hearts.

“My inspiration and motivation omg,” shared another, including a heart-eye emoji and hands raised in praise.

“Unreal,” declared a third person.

“You are phenomenal,” gushed a fourth social media user.

At the time of this writing, Qimmah’s picture set racked up more than 26,000 likes and close to 500 comments.