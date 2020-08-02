Brie Bella Gives Birth To Her Second Child, Says She & Husband Daniel Bryan Are ‘Overwhelmed With Joy’

On August 1, Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan officially welcomed their second child into the world, and it’s a beautiful baby boy, Us Weekly reported.

Brie also shared an adorable family photo on her Instagram page on Sunday afternoon, showing a close up of her hand, Daniel’s, and their newborns all clasped together. They chose to keep their child’s face hidden from the camera, cleverly using the positioning of their hands to shield him from view.

The mother-of-two appeared to still be in the hospital as she held her newborn; several of her hospital bracelets and bandages were still in place.

She said she and Daniel were “overwhelmed with joy” in her caption and assured her 7.7 million followers that everyone is healthy.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Brie to give birth, especially after she became pregnant at the same time as her twin sister and fellow wrestler Nikki Bella. The two previously gushed about expecting children at the same time, and they were both expecting sons. Nikki is still pregnant but is due to give birth soon.

The WWE Diva Champion also shares three-year-old daughter Birdie with her husband. She was born in 2017.

After Birdie’s birth, Brie previously admitted she and Daniel were struggling to conceive a second child. She said she wasn’t able to get pregnant and wondered if it was a sign to stop trying.

“I think the universe was telling me something, like, it’s not a great time to have another baby,” Brie said in 2019.

Thankfully, the couple’s luck changed, and now they have a beautiful son to add to their growing family.

Brie’s Instagram post received tons of attention from her fans and friends. Her upload quickly racked up more than 441,000 likes and over 20,300 comments from people eager to congratulate the two.

“Yahoo!!! Welcome Baby Boy! You are SOOO Loved!” wrote Vanessa Lachey.

“YAY!!!!!!!!!! Omgomgomg congrats babe! Best news ever! We will have to set up a play date for our lil men!!!!!!!! So happy for u!!!” gushed Soulcial Media founder Quigley Goode.

Other celebrities like Kristin Cavallari, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Sasha Banks, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Total Divas star Natalya Neidhart, and many more also liked and commented on her update.

“omg sooo sooo happy for you, Nikkis got a buddy for her babe,” chimed in one fan.

“Oh I’m so happy for you!!! Congratulations!!! it’s so great to have a boy now! I have a girl and a boy too! Enjoy this precious moment. Much love from Paris,” wrote another.