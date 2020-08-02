Ainsley Rodriguez Shows Off Her ‘Weekend Vibes’ In A Sizzling Tropical Palm Crop Top & Skirt

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez stunned her 2 million Instagram followers after modeling a revealing tropical-style ensemble for a sizzling weekend update.

The outfit consisted of a tiny crop top and skirt set. They were both a dark black hue, which not only flattered Rodriguez’s figure but also highlighted her golden tan, no doubt earned from spending days in the hot Miami sun.

Throughout the garment was a bright green tropical leaf pattern, which added both a summery pop of pattern as well as some bright color to the ensemble.

The top was a bandeau style, with a straight neckline that exposed Rodriguez’s collarbone and décolletage. Two thin strings attached at center of the hem and wrapped around Rodriguez’s neck in a classic halter silhouette.

The ties continued down the center of the bust, adding a trendy ruched detail before knotting at the bottom of the garment. The garment also featured off-the-shoulder sleeves for a final fashionable touch.

Rodriguez coupled the top with a matching skirt. The skirt was high-waisted so that Rodriguez’s hourglass figure was on full display. A high slit exposed her toned thighs, and a peek-a-boo accent at her hip added yet another sultry aspect.

Rodriguez accessorized large gold hoop earrings, in addition to a stunning diamond necklace on a dainty chain. A Cartier cuff bracelet was the final touch for the look.

The setting for the shot appeared to be a lush backyard, and was geo-tagged as in Miami, Florida. A rich brown wall served as the backdrop in addition to several green plants — including a few real life palms — framing the side of the picture.

In her caption, Rodriguez joked that she was wearing the ensemble in honor of all the palm trees that would likely be coming down as the Sunshine State faces one of its first hurricanes of the season.

“Helloooo August & Hurricane season,” she wrote.

Fans went wild over the new update, awarding the shot around 35,000 comments and 860 glowing comments.

“Simply stunning as always,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a fire emoji.

“Too sexy for words,” raved a second.

“Most beautiful women in the world,” proclaimed a third, adding the winking face symbol.

“What a beautiful woman with a great outfit,” echoed a fourth, concluding the comment with a plethora of emoji, including the heart-eye face and several sun symbols.

