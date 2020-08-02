Laci Kay Somers Wows In A Neon Green Bikini

Laci Kay Somers left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 10.9 million followers on Sunday, August 2. In the image, she wore a tantalizing neon green bikini that entranced her fans.

The model looked directly at the camera with a smoldering stare that only served to make the photo even more seductive. She tagged the location of the picture as Las Vegas, and she stood tall in front of dark greenery, which made the bright color of her swimsuit stand out. Her lips were slightly parted, the corners of her mouth turning upwards into a smile. She showed off a hint of her pearly white teeth.

Laci sported a tiny bandeau top that barely contained her voluptuous chest. The garment featured ruching on the cups and a keyhole cutout at the cleavage. The middle of the top boasted strings that were tied into a bow. The piece of clothing rode up high on her bust, giving her followers a serious look at her underboob. Her décolletage peeked out from the top of the suit.

Her tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display, as was her belly button ring, which glinted in the light.

The swimsuit bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen. Laci tugged on the sides, pulling them high on her waist. This pose amplified the teasing nature of the snap.

The boldly colored swimwear emphasized her sun-kissed skin.

Her icy blond-gray locks cascaded behind her back and over one shoulder in slight waves.

As for her jewelry, Laci opted to accessorize with multiple rings. Her nails were lacquered with a white polish.

Laci’s ardent followers were quick to react to the racy image in the comments of the post.

Some were here for her bold bathing suit.

“Neon icon,” shared one social media user, punctuating their comment with a sun emoji.

“@lacikaysomers I Love Your Bikini,” wrote another, following up their message with two smiley faces and a red heart.

Others were in awe of her good looks.

“Flawless beauty,” gushed a third fan, adding two red hearts.

“Looking unbelievable,” said a fourth follower in awe, including a surprised smiley face, as well as two with their tongues sticking out.

As of press time, the photo garnered more than 66,000 likes and upwards of 1,600 comments.

As The Inquisitr reported, this is the second Instagram post Laci shared today. The earlier one depicted the model wearing another piece of swimwear, this one a navy blue two-piece.