’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Colt Johnson Says He Was ‘Blocked’ And ‘Ghosted’ By Eric Nichols

90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson’s friendship with Eric Nichols fizzled before it even got started, and Johnson believes he was blocked by the other man, according to a report from Us Weekly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the men became friendly after being dumped by the same woman, Larissa Dos Santos Lima. Johnson invited Nichols over to his house, where he and his mother, Debbie, spent the evening having dinner with their “new friend,” as Nichols shared in an Instagram post at the time. Unfortunately, the friendship ended before it blossomed because Johnson found himself too busy to entertain Nichols’ platonic advances.

“I think he blocked me,” Johnson revealed. “He really wanted to be my friend a lot. He kept texting me every day. I was busy, and then he eventually blocked me and ghosted me. I felt like we could kind of have this like friendship blooming, but I wasn’t really interested and he took that very personal.”

After Lima and Johnson’s marriage ended, she moved on with Nichols but the couple’s relationship was plagued with issues and quickly became an on-again, off-again situation. In a previously aired episode, it was revealed that the two men discussed their relationship with the Brazillian woman and shared details about the sexual favors they received. Lima and Nichols are now back together, so it could be possible that he decided to cut communication with Johnson to prevent additional drama with his girlfriend.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

But despite being ghosted, the reality star said he’s wishing the best for the couple.

“If Larissa’s happy and Eric makes her happy? That’s great,” he said. “I root the best for them, especially right now. I’m sure they get a lot of haters. So I just want the best for her at the end of the day.”

He went on to reveal that he and Lima still speak from time to time but that she doesn’t actually trust him anymore. He said she called him from a fake number trying to get something from him and they ended up getting into an argument. The 35-year-old also acknowledged that he has some unfinished business with Lima, saying, “We never had closure.”

Johnson said he has no issues with his ex-wife and that he would be open to “sit down and have tea or whatever.” Lima has also expressed a desire for closure, as previously requested by The Inquisitr.

As for his own love life, Johnson is now dating another Brazilian woman, Jess Caroline, but his mother doesn’t approve of the union.