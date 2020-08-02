Donald Trump May Have Suffered From A ‘Series’ Of ‘Mini-Strokes,’ Author Says

Author Don Winslow took to Twitter on Saturday and claimed that officials from Donald Trump’s administration had told him that the president has suffered from a “series” of “mini-strokes.”

“One of the benefits of making videos that garner 5 million+ views is that you hear from a lot of people, including whistleblowers inside Trump administration,” he wrote. “I’ve received three communications saying that during his term Trump has suffered a ‘series’ of ‘mini-strokes.'”

Winslow posted a video in which Trump appeared to be slurring his speech and mispronouncing words during his announcement in 2017 that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The post comes just days after the real estate mogul’s health came under scrutiny after he appeared to drag his right leg while touring a North Carolina laboratory. The clip made the rounds on social media and reignited speculation that Trump is experiencing some kind of health issue.

According to Harvard Medical School, a mini-stroke is another term for a transient ischemic attack (TIA), which it defined as — like a normal stroke — a bleed or clot that interrupts blood flow to a region of the brain.

“The only difference is that with a TIA, the blockage—and the symptoms it causes—are temporary. Yet a TIA can pave the way for a true stroke. About a third of people who experience a TIA go on to have a major stroke within a year.”

The university claims that symptoms of TIA include trouble speaking or understanding; a loss of coordination or balance; numbness or weakness in the arm, leg, or face; and difficulty seeing.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Earlier this year, International Business Times addressed the possibility that Trump is suffering from “small strokes” amid his apparent struggles with balance and struggle to pronounce certain words. Although Sean Patrick Conley, Physician to the President, said in 2019 that Trump is in good health and would likely continue to be healthy well into the future, neurologist James Merikangas has previously sounded the alarm on Trump’s fitness. Notably, Merikangas said that the real estate mogul’s purported struggle with posture and balance resembles issues in people with a neurologic problem.

As reported by Forbes, Trump recently came under scrutiny when he seemed to have difficulty walking down a ramp at the West Point commencement ceremony. Although Trump noted the steepness of the ramp and claimed the surface was slippery, others pointed to footage of former president Barack Obama appeared to have no problem descending the sam ramp.