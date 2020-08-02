Melissa Riso Flaunts Her Bad Girl Side In Black Leather & Red Plaid: ‘Caption It’

Melissa Riso did not hold back in her recent Instagram post, where she showcased her bad girl side while encouraging her followers to do the same thing. Plenty of them responded, indicating that they enjoyed the middle finger version of the actress.

Melissa stood tall in her recent post, and she looked back over one shoulder and twisted her upper body slightly holding out one finger with the middle one stuck straight up in a gesture. Her long fingernails appeared to have a light-colored manicure. The actress wore a tight, black leather cropped top that showed off her flat stomach and the curve of her ample cleavage. She paired the shirt with a black, red, and white plaid mini-skirt that skimmed her curvy backside, and ended on her upper thighs, revealing her shapely toned legs. The model wore black open-toed high heel shoes that strapped around her ankles.

The background was a pink wall with several neon signs with the words “be kind to yourself” in lights. All but one shined white, and the other appeared to be red. The model’s long, dark brown hair popped against the colors, and it fell in very slight waves over one shoulder and down her back nearly to her waist. Melissa stared into the camera while holding her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, Melissa asked her followers to talk about somebody they wanted to flip off, and Instagrammers responded to her prompt. At least 13,300 hit the “like” button, and almost 400 took the time to leave a reply with many explaining who they’d like to flip the bird to.

“The U.S. government, Donald Trump, and COVID-19. God, you are attractive. A smoking hot babe,” declared one fan who also included flame and heart emoji.

“As the back neon lights say, ‘Be Kind to Yourself.’ The sensitive crab baby fights back,” a second follower replied, including a blue heart emoji.

“Melissa, in ZZ Top Voice ‘She’s got legs she knows how to use them,'” wrote a third devotee who also included many laughing crying smilies to make the point.

“Haha. Hell yeah, Attitude. I’d flip off 2020, the Democrats, and the Republicans,” a fourth Instagrammer admitted.

Melissa is no stranger to providing her followers on the popular social media platform with plenty of sexy shots of herself to encourage engagement. The Inquisitr recently reported that she urged her fans to trust themselves while posting a photo of herself is some sexy blue lace lingerie.