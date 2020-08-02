Valeria Orsini Flaunts Insane Curves In Revealing Pink Swimsuit

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini stunned thousands of fans on social media when she shared a sizzling new photo of herself on Sunday, August 2. She posted the content for her 4.3 million followers on Instagram and it caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 30-year-old — who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent — was photographed while at the beach for the post, as palm trees filled the background behind her. Valeria took center stage in the frame as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera, posing while laying out on a day bed. She further emitted a sexy vibe as she propped her hips out, pouted, and seemingly stared straight towards the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted, brunette-blond hair was pulled back into a high ponytail for the image.

Still, the model’s famous curves clearly stood out in the photo, as she flaunted them in a revealing and fashionable bathing suit.

Valeria’s pink bathing suit featured a bandeau-style body. The garment’s body did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged the model’s chest, highlighting her busty assets and also exposing an ample amount of cleavage. Her slim core was also on display as the monokini was designed with a very large cutout.

The suit’s bottoms also did not provide much coverage, as they had a high-rise, skimpy cut that especially helped her showcase her curvaceous hips and pert derrière.

She finished the look off with a pair of black sunglasses and a necklace.

Valeria revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Islamorada, in Florida.

In the caption, she tagged Lotus Couture, a clothing company based in Miami, and likely the brand that designed her bathing suit.

The eye-catching post was met with a lot of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 3,600 likes in just one hour after going live. Hundreds of followers also headed to the comments section to praise Valeria on her body, good looks, and swimsuit.

“Wow you look insanely hot,” one user commented.

“So perfect,” a second fan added, in Spanish, per Google Translator.

“Gorgeous my love,” a third individual asserted, following their sentiment with a string of pink heart emoji.

“So lovely,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Valeria has shared a great deal of sexy content to her Instagram account, especially as of lately.