Ellie Gonsalves Shows Off Her Toned Figure In A Tiny White Bikini

Model Ellie Gonsalves thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a picture taken while she was on vacation in Honolulu, Hawaii, as the geotag indicated. Ellie had a white-and-red striped beach towel spread out over a lounge chair, and was perched atop the furniture positioned throughout the space. A few palm trees were visible in the distance, and the sky above was a stunning blue with a few fluffy white clouds.

Several lounge chairs were visible around her on the sand, with red beach umbrella providing a bit of shade. Ellie, however, was perched in the sunlight and not under an umbrella. The sun shone down on Ellie’s bronzed skin, giving her a gorgeous glow.

She rocked a simple yet sexy swimsuit that showed off her curves to perfection. The bikini top featured small triangular cups that hugged her ample assets and showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders and around her back to provide support, and the garment put her toned stomach on full display.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that dipped low in the front, flaunting her flat tummy, and stretched over her hips. She had one foot extended and resting on the sand while the other was bent, covered in a thin layer of sand and crossed atop her lounge chair.

Ellie had on no accessories beyond a pair of black sunglasses, and she had a frosty-looking beverage in her hand. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a low bun, and she had a big smile on her face as the picture was captured.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post received over 10,100 likes within 16 hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also racked up 77 comments in the same time span from her eager audience.

“Physique on point,” one fan wrote, followed by a praise hands emoji.

“Goals looking good, yes white is your color!” another fan added, loving the pale hue against Ellie’s sun-kissed skin.

“What’s it like being perfect??” a third fan questioned.

“You look so beautiful,” another commented simply.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ellie showcased her toned figure in a different two-piece swimsuit. She rocked a bright yellow bikini that accentuated her incredible figure, and had her brunette locks styled in a short, tousled style. She flashed a seductive smile at the camera as she posed outdoors with the sun shining down on her body.