Veronica Bielik Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Pink Crop Top & Matching Skintight Bike Shorts

On Sunday, August 2, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a series of stunning snaps with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing in a kitchen with a refrigerator in the background. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Kościelisko, Poland.

Veronica sizzled in a pink crop top and a pair of matching skintight bike shorts. The revealing activewear, which was from the clothing brand Bo and Tee, put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display. She finished off the sporty look with pink ankle socks and Nike tennis shoes.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell styled her long honey-colored hair in loose waves. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, Veronica sat on a kitchen island with a glass containing what appears to be ice water placed beside her. She gazed directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. The model altered her position for the following photo by leaning back and crossing her legs. The final picture showed her standing up while holding the glass. She turned away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to stay hydrated and “take” supplements. She also advertised for Bo and Tee by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 47,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Looking so pretty as always,” wrote a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful smile brightening up our days!” added a different devotee.

“You are so beautiful,” remarked another admirer, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“You have beauty like a poem. You are dazzling. @veronicabielik,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Veronica engaged with her dedicated fans by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a throwback picture, in which she wore a cheeky black swimsuit. That post, however, has since been removed from Instagram.