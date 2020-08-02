Laci Kay Somers Poses Poolside In A Navy Blue Bikini

Laci Kay Somers recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself posing poolside in a racy two-piece that left little to the imagination. She posted the footage on Sunday, August 2, much to the delight of her 10.9 million followers.

Though Laci did not tag the location of the clip, it was nighttime and the pool glowed cobalt blue behind her. She wore a navy bikini that showed some serious skin. The strapless top barely covered her voluptuous chest. Two straps tied behind her back. The ruched cups slid like panels over her bust. The garment featured a keyhole in the middle of her chest, flaunting her sideboob and ample cleavage.

Her tanned, toned, and taut stomach was on full display, as was her sparkling belly button ring.

The midnight blue bathing suit bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen and rode up high on her hips. Her legs, which seemed to stretch on forever, were shiny with water.

Laci used an Instagram filter that gave her leopard-print cat ears and a tail. The effect also created a black collar with a golden heart charm around her neck.

In the video, Laci combed back her gray-blond locks that tumbled down her back in soaking wet strands. She then looked directly at the lens, giving the camera an open-mouthed smile. She tugged on the bottoms of the suit, making the clip even more seductive. She stuck her tongue out and tilted her head upwards.

Laci’s millions of followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise. While some fans opted to leave rows of hearts, smiley faces with heart eyes, and flame emoji, others chose to send Laci lengthier messages.

“Guys are in shock,” wrote one fan.

“Omg im in heaven,” said a second social media user, followed by multiple hands raised in praise.

“You don’t have to try to be beautiful. It’s already embedded in your DNA,” shared a third follower, punctuating their comment with a red heart and several flame emoji.

“Lord have mercy!!!!” declared a fourth person, adding three heart-eye emoji to their message.

At the time of this writing, the video clip racked up over 806,000 views, garnered more than 213,000 likes, and received more than 2,600 comments.

As The Inquisitr reported, Laci recently shared another skimpy swimsuit post on her Instagram account. In that piece of footage, she strutted her stuff while wearing a tiny black one-piece that wowed fans.