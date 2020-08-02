Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly ‘Feels Betrayed’ & ‘Wants Out’ Of Her Talk Show A Source Claims

Ellen DeGeneres wants to quit her talk show a source close to the situation told Us Weekly on Sunday. The 62-year-old has come under fire recently after several staffers made allegations of a negative working environment. The actress is reportedly very upset about the situation, and the insider claims that she “wants out of the show.”

“She is pissed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed,” according to the Us Weekly source.

Last month, 10 staffers came forward to BuzzFeed and made allegations that they often faced racism, fear, and intimidation while at work. Although the atmosphere was happy and fun-loving on television, behind the scenes, it was quite different.

“That ‘be kind’ bullsh*t only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show,” a former employee stated to the outlet.

Ellen has since issued an apology and wrote that the behaviors reported are counter to the culture she wanted to create. Hours later, another BuzzFeed article was published with more scathing accounts. The outlet spoke to 36 individuals who corroborated incidents of sexual harassment from executives. The staff members have denied all claims, and Warner Brothers did not comment citing an investigation into the allegations.

Many employees believed that even though others allegedly did some of the actions, Ellen should haven stepped up and gotten involved.

“It’s very hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that she doesn’t hear the same whispers,” one former employee told BuzzFeed.

The source explained that Ellen acknowledges that she can be challenging to work with at times but believes that she brings a lot to the table.

“She knows she can be tough at times,” the insider told Us Weekly, “but believes she works hard and is extremely creative and that it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, now that these reports have surfaced, Warners will be unable to avoid taking action. It appears as though the company is getting serious about the idea of removing the host. However, if they do decide to ditch Ellen, they will face legal and financial woes. Another challenge of removing Ellen would be finding a proper replacement. A recent report indicated the James Corden might be on the shortlist. NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy who is reportedly part of the group investigating the situation is a “big fan” of The Late Late Show and its host.